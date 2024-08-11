Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. 806,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,516. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

