DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

DTE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. The stock had a trading volume of 634,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.30.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

