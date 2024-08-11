Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.56. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 34,584 shares changing hands.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

