DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

DXC traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,590,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

