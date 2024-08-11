Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

DT stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 3,080,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

