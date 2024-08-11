E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

