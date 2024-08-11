E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 19.9 %

Shares of SSP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 870,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

