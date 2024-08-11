Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.
About Eagle Point Credit
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.