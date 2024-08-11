ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$2.35

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.48.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.11. 577,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.