Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Efforce has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $6,747.57 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

