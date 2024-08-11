eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CFO Purchases $83,200.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Get eHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in eHealth by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.