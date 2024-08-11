Elastos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $688,642.36 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $38.06 million and approximately $688,642.36 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,633,366 coins and its circulating supply is 22,135,474 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

