Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.10-$16.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4-$46.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.93 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $46.37 on Friday, reaching $891.68. 6,587,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $966.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $871.07 and a 200 day moving average of $795.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $916.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

