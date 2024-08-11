Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:EBS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. 3,601,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

