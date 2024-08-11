Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,916. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

