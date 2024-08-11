Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFXT. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EFXT

Enerflex Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of EFXT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 213,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Enerflex by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454,383 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enerflex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after buying an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Enerflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.