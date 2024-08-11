EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.400 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.21. 801,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

