EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.400 EPS.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.21. 801,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
