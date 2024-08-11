Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

