Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

