Ethena USDe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41.05 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $41.05 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,171,298,540 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,171,298,540.1422977. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00059496 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $32,552,486.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

