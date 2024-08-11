EthereumFair Tops 24-Hour Volume of $921.60 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $921.60 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is dischain.xyz. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.01074949 USD and is down -12.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,243.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

