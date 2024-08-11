ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1073 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.55.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

