Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

