Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,963,000.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 580,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,033. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

