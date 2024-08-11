Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $200.00. 58,648,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $637.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

