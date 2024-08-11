Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after purchasing an additional 228,537 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares during the last quarter.

VPL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

