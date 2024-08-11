Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.8 %

Intel stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 76,394,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

