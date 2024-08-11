Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $58.65 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $58,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,161. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

