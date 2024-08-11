Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 2,528,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

