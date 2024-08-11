Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 6,797 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,335 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,229.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 431,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

