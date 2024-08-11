Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 151.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.84 and its 200 day moving average is $329.29. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

