Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite Trading Down 17.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,986,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Eventbrite has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

