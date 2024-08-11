Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ:EVBG remained flat at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,549. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

