Evercore ISI Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $145.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of H stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 569,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

