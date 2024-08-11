ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ExlService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,587 shares of company stock worth $4,333,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ExlService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

