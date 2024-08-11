Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.92.

Expedia Group Trading Up 10.2 %

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.01. 6,092,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

