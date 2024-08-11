Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Expedia Group Stock Up 10.2 %

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Shares of EXPE traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

