Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.04 on Friday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

