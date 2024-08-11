Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $134.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $12.04 on Friday, reaching $130.01. 6,092,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

