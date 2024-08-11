Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.92.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $12.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. 6,092,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.