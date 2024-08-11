Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 10.2 %

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.