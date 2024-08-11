Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Exscientia Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ EXAI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 682,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,135. The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exscientia has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exscientia by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

