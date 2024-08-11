Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $15.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

