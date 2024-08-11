F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.89.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,985. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.98. F5 has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

