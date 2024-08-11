Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $211,083.83 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.47 or 0.96980186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,975,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,975,450.70026893 with 16,435,086.2412864 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96288898 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $209,531.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

