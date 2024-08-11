Fei USD Price Up 1.4% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and $210,889.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010530 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,641.79 or 0.98368842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,975,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

