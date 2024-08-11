Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 38,703 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 4.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 9.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

UJAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,335 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $200.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

