Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 569,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.