Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,385 Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 2.30% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

