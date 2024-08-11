Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,088 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

